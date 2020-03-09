Longhorn BBQ restaurant damaged in early morning fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Longhorn BBQ restaurant in Spokane Valley was damaged in an early morning fire Monday.

The Spokane Valley Fire department responded to the scene at 2315 N. Argonne Rd. just before 4:00 a.m.

Fire crews said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters have a few leads. Metal cans were found near the site of the fire, leading firefighters to believe it could have been a warming fire started by homeless people in the area. Crews said it could have also started in the heating and air conditioning unit. The fire has been put out and crews are now mopping up.

The fire started outside, on the west side of the building. It quickly spread into the second floor office space, which activated sprinklers.

E. Montgomery is closed at N. Hutchinson because of thefire but Argonne Rd. is not affected. It is unclear if the restaurants plans to open on Monday.