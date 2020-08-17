Long Lake fisherman trains osprey ‘Bob’ to catch perch, blue gill

LONG LAKE, Wash. — A local fisherman befriended an osprey that lives along the shores of Long Lake.

Mark Slater says his 26-year-old son, David, fishes in the lake many times a year and has adopted “Bob” near one of his favorite bass fishing spots.

Each time he heads out to that part of the lake, he catches a small perch or blue gill, whistles and throws the fish into the water by the boat.

That’s when Bob comes in. The osprey flies down from the tree tops, lands in the water, snags the free fish and takes off.

