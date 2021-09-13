Londyn Jayde Stam the daughter of Nathan Edwards and Zoey Stam passed away on September 7, 2021 at Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries, ID.

Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought so much joy to those around her. She loved her pacifier, hanging onto her mommy’s finger, and being held in her daddy’s arms. Left to grieve this loss along with her parents are surviving great-grandparents Sami Brown of St. Maries, ID, Cheryl and Steve Wolleat of Libby, MT, Blair and Dorothy Brown of Kendrick, ID; grandparents Sandy Dahlby and Richard and Mary Edwards all of St. Maries, ID, Randy Stam of Utah, and Jessica Johnson of Pocatello, ID. Also surviving is her sister Oaklynn Raye.

A private service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery where she was laid to rest in the baby circle.