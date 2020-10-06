Lois Marie Zumbaum

Lois Marie Zumbaum, 87

Beloved mother, grandmother and nurse, Lois Marie Zumbaum, 87, of Post Falls, Idaho (formerly of the Silver Valley) passed away October 1, 2020 at The Bridge Assisted Living of Post Falls, Idaho. She was born January 26, 1933 in Butte, Montana; Lois was the daughter of Ernest A. and Fern Agnes (Wilson) Fischer.

Lois and her family moved to the Silver Valley- Burke, when she was a young girl. She attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1951. Lois then attended nursing school at the Providence Hospital of Wallace, receiving her license as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1953.

Lois married Lester Zumbaum on October 14, 1952 in Wallace; Lester passed away on May 16, 2010.

After Nursing School, Lois started her career as an LPN at the Providence Hospital of Wallace, she then worked at the Silver Wood Good Samaritan of Silverton and lastly at the East Shoshone Hospital of Silverton, specializing in OB/GYN- assisting in many births here in the Valley.

Lois was a member of the Idaho Nurses Association and a member of the Valley Nurses Luncheon group- who would meet and enjoy lunch together.

Lois loved and enjoyed her family and grandchildren, reading, traveling with Lester after she retired, cooking, enjoying Lester’s flower garden especially his roses, night sky and star gazing and helping with the delivery of many babies. Families would see Lois out in the community and would want to share the special memories of her assistance with the deliveries of their children- Lois so loved and delighted with their sharing.

Lois is survived by three children Venessa Zumbaum of Maricopa, Arizona, Norm (Tammy) Zumbaum of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, and Lawna (John) Wenger of Post Falls, Idaho; two grandchildren Erin Zumbaum of Sandy, Oregon and Matt Wenger of Post Falls; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and her husband Lester.

Family Graveside Inurnment Services will be held at the Osburn Day Cemetery of Osburn.

The Family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815. You may share your memories of Lois and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com