Lois Helen Jacobson

Site staff by Site staff

Lois Helen Jacobson, 101

Beloved aunt, church member, church choir director, teacher and friend, Lois Helen Jacobson, 101, of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho (formerly of Kellogg) passed away July 5, 2020 at the Schneidmiller House of Coeur d’ Alene. She was born June 15, 1919 in Fargo, North Dakota; Lois was the daughter of Walter and Helen (Tosterud) Ristvedt.

After completing her elementary education and graduating from the Fargo High School of Fargo, North Dakota in 1937, Lois attended the Concordia College of Moorhead, Minnesota, where she sang in the A Cappella choir for four years under the direction of Paul Christiansen (who had written many of well-known choir anthems). One of the highlights of one tour was singing at Wheaton College, where Lois and the choir were greeted by Billy Graham who was the student body president at that time. Lois graduated from Concordia College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and English. After her college graduation, WW II was still on, and Lois lost her brother and a dear friend to this war, so she decided to teach in a small high school near Fargo to be close to her parents.

Lois’s sister and family resided in Coeur d’ Alene and it was there that Lois met Martin “Jake” Jacobson and they were later married on August 21, 1948 at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Coeur d’ Alene.

Lois taught music in the Kellogg School District for twenty-five years and was director of the American Lutheran Church Choir for thirty-five years. Forty-three members of the Junior Choir of the American Lutheran Church, directed by Lois, were presented in an Easter Program on Channel 6 KHQ T.V.

Lois was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Kellogg, the MUPHI Epsilon International Music Sorority, the Delta Kappa Gamma and the Idaho Education Association. After retirement, Lois enjoyed playing music for the local nursing homes of the Silver Valley and while residing at Legends Park Assisted Living of Coeur d’ Alene, she enjoyed playing for Sunday services, birthdays, etc.

Lois also enjoyed knitting, reading and gardening, but of course music was such a blessing to her.

Lois is survived by two nieces Kathy Baade of Post Falls, Idaho, Beth Albright of Virginia; one nephew Bill Ristvedt of Minnesota; and her extended family Suzanne and Sandy Um of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jake in November of 1998, her parents, her stepson Dr. Larry Jacobson, two brothers and one sister.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the American Lutheran Church of Kellogg.

It is suggested that memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church, 15 E. Mullan Ave. Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

Lois wanted to give special thanks to her loyal Lutheran family and many friends who were so very special to her, as well as, to her niece and husband Kathy and Ed Baade for their guardianship and companionship during her years at Legends Assisted Living and to the staff of Legends, where she received wonderful care and fellowship. You may share your memories of Lois at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com