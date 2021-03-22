Lois Evelyn Bachmeier

Lois Evelyn Bachmeier, 90, of Smelterville, ID, passed away on March 16, 2021 at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. Lois was born on June 6, 1930 in Dudley, ID, a daughter of the late Albert and Olive Luella Beamis.

Lois graduated from Kellogg High School and married Bennie Bachmeier on July 15, 1950 in Spokane, WA. Bennie passed away in 2012. She was a bank teller for several years and a homemaker, raising their two sons, Robert and Terry. Lois enjoyed taking long walks, cooking, shopping, reading the newspaper, growing flowers, and tending to her lilacs. She also loved to reminisce about years gone by with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert Bachmeier of Post Falls, ID, and Terry Bachmeier of Smelterville, ID; and one granddaughter, Ashley Stoneman of Spirit Lake, ID.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 11:00 AM in the chapel of Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg. Inurnment will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery in Kellogg. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

