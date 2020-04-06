Logan Elementary principal sings about missing students in quirky remake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Logan Elementary principal Brent Perdue wants his students to know their teachers miss them.

Perdue shared a fun remake of Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” all about being an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His song, titled “I Want To Escape (The Principal’s Corona Song)” includes quirky lyrics about getting back into the classroom and seeing his students once again.

“I want to be back in school, being away is causing strain. Seeing smiles and shaping futures, welcome to our domain!” Perdue sings.

He encouraged his students to use this time to focus on their families, build new skills and follow the guidelines to stay healthy so everyone can get back to class as soon as possible.

Watch the whole video below!

