KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Southbound lanes of State Route 25 are blocked north of Kettle Falls due to a log truck crash.

Logs are blocking the road near the Evans Campground.

A heads up that there is a collision involving a logging truck on SR 25 north of Kettle Falls. There are logs currently blocking southbound lanes of travel. Expect delays. No ETA as to when the roadway will be cleared. https://t.co/isYvmiBEj2 pic.twitter.com/1CkEVp7cQM — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 5, 2020

Drivers should expect delays and there is no estimated time for reopening.

