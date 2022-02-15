Local YouTuber raises $17,000 for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local YouTube star is helping make a big difference in the lives of patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

“Ghoulz,” an online gamer with more than 1.9 million YouTube followers,” just donated $17,000 to the local hospital.

He created a 12-minute hide-and-seek video specifically to raise money to help children receiving treatment. Each time someone clicked on the video, more money was raised.

It ultimately received more than 1.8 million views between November and January.

“I want to thank my fans for supporting this unique fundraiser. This idea was sparked by my Faith in Jesus. He asked us to care for the sick and I’ve been blessed with an amazing fan base on YouTube,” Ghoulz said. “I wanted to use my global voice and influence to effect change and improve the lives of kids recovering from illness. I couldn’t be more honored that my fans supported my video and vision to help others. We raised a lot of money that will help kids right here in our community.”

The donation will be used in the hospital’s Family Support Services department, which works to create a positive healing environment for children through programs like art and music therapy.

