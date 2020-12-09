Local vintage shop to host Christmas market this Saturday

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Need some holiday gift ideas for the family… or want to just treat yourself? Starting this weekend, a local vintage store can help.

To kick off its ‘12 Days of Christmas,’ Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things will host a Christmas market this Saturday. Full details have yet to be announced, but the vintage store says you can expect “s’mores, cocoa, fresh wreaths, and more.”

The market will take place from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the shop, located at 1406 S. Inland Empire Way in Spokane.

