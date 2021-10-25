Local veterans can receive free dental care as part of Aspen Dental’s ‘Day of Service’

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local military veterans can receive free dental care as part of Aspen Dental’s upcoming “Day of Service.”

The dental provider will hold the event on November 6, just ahead of Veterans’ Day.

A release from Aspen Dental said they feel moved to hold the annual event because U.S. veterans are often ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration.

The dental care program is open to all military veterans, their spouses and their significant others. Appointments are required and can be arranged by calling 1-844-277-3646.

Aspen Dental has locations in the following areas:

15810 East Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

2360 Thain Grade, Lewiston, ID 83501

223 Ironwood Drive, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

9405 N. Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218

More information can be found here.

