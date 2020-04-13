Local vendors team up to create virtual marketplace so you can shop local from home
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly a dozen vendors from the Inland Northwest have teamed up to create a virtual marketplace so it is easier to shop local during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each shop has offered a discount on their website as a way to thank the community for their support.
Below are the participating vendors and their deals:
- Absolute Apparel PNW: 25 percent off everything
- Ladder Coffee: 20 percent off retail coffee with code “local20”
- BeYOUtiful Bath Bombs and More: Buy one get one free
- Revival Tea Company: Buy one get one 50 percent off all tea + free shipping
- Reece Boutique: 25 percent off entire site
- Simply Northwest: Discounted gift cards
- The Outlaw Woman: 25 percent off with code “love”
- Cotton and Co: 15 percent off with code “SHOPLOCAL”
- The Plant Farm: Four perennials for $10
- Fluffy’s Candy: Big candy box for $21.50
- LeatherBird: Buy three get 1 free with code “LOCALLOVE”
- Anchored NW: Buy one get one 50 percent off of black and white collection
Learn more on each vendor’s Instagram or by visiting their websites.
