Local vendors team up to create virtual marketplace so you can shop local from home

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly a dozen vendors from the Inland Northwest have teamed up to create a virtual marketplace so it is easier to shop local during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each shop has offered a discount on their website as a way to thank the community for their support.

Below are the participating vendors and their deals:

Absolute Apparel PNW: 25 percent off everything

Ladder Coffee: 20 percent off retail coffee with code “local20”

BeYOUtiful Bath Bombs and More: Buy one get one free

Revival Tea Company: Buy one get one 50 percent off all tea + free shipping

Reece Boutique: 25 percent off entire site

Simply Northwest: Discounted gift cards

The Outlaw Woman: 25 percent off with code “love”

Cotton and Co: 15 percent off with code “SHOPLOCAL”

The Plant Farm: Four perennials for $10

Fluffy’s Candy: Big candy box for $21.50

LeatherBird: Buy three get 1 free with code “LOCALLOVE”

Anchored NW: Buy one get one 50 percent off of black and white collection

Learn more on each vendor’s Instagram or by visiting their websites.

