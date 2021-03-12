Local students receive scholarships to U of I for award-winning jazz performances

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

MOSCOW, Idaho — Two local students will receive scholarships to the University of Idaho for their award-winning performances at this year’s Lionel Hamptom Jazz Festival.

Mason Oyler, of Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy, was the winner of the Instrumental Division winner. Oyler will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Nic Caballero, the runner-up from Mead High School, earned a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarships, from the Avista Foundation, can be used to pursue any major at the U of I.

This year’s all-virtual festival included artist and educational workshops, performances and concerts.

