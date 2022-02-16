Local students’ test scores drop significantly

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction recently released school district-level data for the Smarter Balanced Assessment test students took in the fall.

It’s important to note that students took this test the fall of 2021. This test is usually done every spring. The test was also a different and shorter test than the one they normally take.

Students were tested on previous grade-level material, too. For example, students who are in fifth grade this year took a test with information from fourth grade.

Looking at numbers across eastern Washington, numbers dropped across the board compared to the 2018/2019 school year.

In Spokane Public Schools, 56 percent of students testing in English and language arts met the standard for their grade level when taking the test in the spring of 2019. Compare that to the fall of 2021, that score dropped 10 percentage points to 46 percent.

The scores for math dropped even more. Of students tested, 28.2 percent met their grade-level standards in the fall of 2021 compared to 45.2 percent in 2019.

SPS, other districts, as well as the state superintendent’s office, are not surprised about the drop in test scores.

“We expected to see a dip in those results and we certainly did,” Chris Reykdal, the state superintendent, said in a press conference in early January.

Statewide, students scores dropped significantly as well.

In English and language arts, 47.7 percent of students met grade level in the fall of 2021. In 2019, that number was at 59.6 percent.

In math, there was about an 18 percent drop from 2019 at 48.9 percent to 30.4 percent in the fall.

Students also took this test about a month or so after they came back from class. The school district says it takes some time for them to get back into the groove of things.

“We’re not really surprised. I can’t imagine going through the last two years we’ve been going through as a school district and as a world that we would never see impact on our students and families,” said Scott Kerwien, the executive director of student success at SPS.

While lower test scores sound alarming, Kerwien said students are constantly tested and their knowledge is measured throughout the year. The SBA test is only one of many.

“We’ve been leveraging other resources, like we use Lexia and DreamBox, which is just software to support English language arts and literacy. Then math, specifically at the elementary level, we’ve been really encouraged to see student growth there. Academically, we can see that students are progressing, in a quote-unquote normal year,” Kerwien said.

Students will take the SBAC test again this spring, and both Kerwien and the state superintendent say that will be a better measurement of where students’ learning is at.

