Local students craft handwritten ‘thank you’ cards for Spokane custodians, nurses

Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students at Sheridan Elementary made ‘thank you’ cards for staff before schools closed until April.

The cards were gifted to custodians and nurses around the Spokane Public Schools district.

The district said the cards were crafted as a token of students’ gratitude for staff’s hard work to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

One card read, “Thank you for keeping us really, really, really safe!”

“Thank you for everything you do for us” Before schools closed on March 17, kids from Sheridan ES made ‘Thank You’ cards for custodians & nurses around SPS. The kids wanted to let them know they appreciated their hard work to keep students safe & healthy during #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/u2LCWLFocQ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) March 22, 2020

All local schools have shut down until April 24.

