Local students craft handwritten ‘thank you’ cards for Spokane custodians, nurses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Students at Sheridan Elementary made ‘thank you’ cards for staff before schools closed until April.
The cards were gifted to custodians and nurses around the Spokane Public Schools district.
The district said the cards were crafted as a token of students’ gratitude for staff’s hard work to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
One card read, “Thank you for keeping us really, really, really safe!”
All local schools have shut down until April 24.
