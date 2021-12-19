Local ski mountains see up to 15 inches of new snow since Saturday

by Erin Robinson

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Heavy snow fell on local ski mountains this weekend, which means more open terrain!

49 Degrees North opened on Friday and saw several new inches of snow overnight. There are 25 runs open and more will open as the weather permits. Operations are now open seven days per week.

Mt. Spokane, which also opened on Friday, got five inches of new snow since Saturday. Operations aren’t open daily quite yet, but will be soon.

The North Idaho mountains saw the most snow this weekend.

Lookout Pass got 15 inches of new snow since Saturday with more expected. There are 25 trails open and eagle peak cat skiing is set to open just after Christmas.

Silver Mountain also saw 15 inches of new snow. All lifts and all trails are open.

Lastly, Schweitzer got 11 inches of new snow since Saturday and while there is limited terrain, they hope to open more trails soon.

So, are you planning your trip to the mountain yet? Even more snow is expected this week.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow every day this week, with snow very likely on Monday morning and Tuesday night.

