Local ski mountains looking to fill various positions for upcoming season

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the weather begins to turn, local ski mountains are looking to hire for the upcoming winter season.

Various positions, ranging from instructors to ticket sellers to baristas, are available for those looking for work.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

The Schweitzer Village has a number of restaurants, hotels and retail outlets that have open positions. If you’re more interested in mountain operations, there are opportunities there, too. Find the latest on open jobs here.

Mount Spokane

Those interested in working at Mount Spokane should visit the mountain’s winter season job fair at the end of the month. Get your resume ready and printed, bring a completed application, dress warmly and be prepared for short interviews with a variety of departments. Applicants will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The job fair is set for October 31 from 8a – 12p. Learn more here.

49 Degrees North

49 Degrees North is also planning to hold a job fair this month. The fair is set for October 24 and 25, but those interested should fill out an online application first. There are open positions in the rental shop, snow school and in mountain operations. More information can be found here.

Silver Mountain Resort

Silver Mountain is hiring for all winter positions. This year’s job fair is scheduled for October 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Gondola Village.

If you are unable to make it to the fair or simply want to get your application in early, you can do so online.

Find more information here.

Lookout Pass

Positions are available across the mountain, ranging from guest services to terrain park staff to food services. Fill out an employment application, indicate what position(s) you are interested in and email it to jobs@skilooktout.com. Find more information here.

