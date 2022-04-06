Local ski mountains closing for the season

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s time to get those last runs in.

Ski season is coming to an end and local mountains are preparing to close down operations as summer approaches.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to hit the mountains one last time.

Mt. Spokane

The final day for skiing at Mt. Spokane is April 10. All skiers can ski for free that day.

If you’re looking to hit the mountain before then, kids ages 7-17 can ski free through April 9. Adult lift tickets are just $30 for the time being.

49 Degrees North

49 Degrees North is celebrating “Spring Week” through April 10, which will be the last day to ski. Adult lift tickets are $30, youth tickets are $25 and kids 6 and under can ski for free. You must bring three cans of food for the Chewelah Food Bank to get a discounted ticket.

Silver

The last day to ski at Silver Mountain is April 10. Full and half tickets are available here.

Schweitzer

Closing Day is April 10. Schweitzer wants to say thank you to pass holders with specials and activities all day on April 9.

There will be raffles, a silent auction, pass holder awards and live music.

Lookout Pass

Lookout Pass will be open seven days a week through April 17.

