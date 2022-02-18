Local school districts respond to Gov. Inslee’s end of mask mandate announcement

by Will Wixey

Credit: Ted S. Warren

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local school districts recently responded to Governor Inslee’s announcement surrounding the end of Washington’s mask mandate.

Gov. Jay Inslee said that the mask mandate will end on March 21 in a press conference Thursday. He says the future date should give ample time for case rates and hospitalizations to decline across the state.

Spokane Public Schools said it will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials and will lift the mandate on Mar. 21. School leaders ask that students and staff follow protocols accordingly and that they will provide updates if changes are made.

The Central Valley School District also recognized Inslee’s announcement and says it’s glad to have an end in sight for the masks. It says it will continue to work with Spokane Regional Health District on safety precautions and mitigations for its schools.

Mead School District also released a statement, saying it will continue to follow the mandate until Mar. 21 as well. It says it will work with students and staff to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to a return to normalcy.

West Valley School District also responded, saying it will move back to in-person classes after Presidents Day weekend. School leaders say they will continue to be diligent about the layered mitigation strategies that are still in place.

READ: Why did Gov. Inslee pick March 21 to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate?

READ: Washington lifting indoor mask mandate on March 21

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.