Local Safeway pharmacies now offering flu, back to school vaccinations

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flu season is just a month away, and health experts say getting a flu shot this year will be more important than ever.

Safeway pharmacies will start administering flu shots and back to school vaccinations starting Tuesday.

Trained pharmacists are able to immunize children 6 months and older in Eastern Washington and 6 years and older in North Idaho.

According to the pharmacy, Safeway pharmacists have taken heightened precautions to help keep patients safe and protected while they receive immunizations. Pharmacy staff all wear masks, gloves and have plexiglass dividers at the pharmacy counter. Plus, wellness rooms are regularly sanitized and cleaned in between patients.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before receiving immunizations.

No appointment is necessary and the flu shot is free with most insurance. Everyone who receives an immunization will also receive a coupon for 10% off their next grocery purchase.

People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions and individuals ages 65 and up.

RELATED: Curbside vaccination clinic to be held at Mead High School on Tuesday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.