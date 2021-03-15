Local restaurants start St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early after last year’s cancelations

Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local restaurants are excited for St. Patrick’s Day this year after Governor Inslee shut down in-person dining right before the holiday in 2020.

“It was just kind of a bummer to just get shut off like that and then just be done,” said Courtney Jones, the manager at Hi Neighbor Tavern.

Hi Neighbor just opened two weeks ago, after the pandemic’s restrictions kept them closed up for most of the year. They can only seat about 23 people at 25% capacity right now, but feel lucky they can at least welcome customers again for St. Patty’s Day and the rest of the week’s celebrations.

“We’re just super excited. We’re going to try to rock it as much as we can throughout the weekend for the NCAA tournament especially,” Jones said. “We’re just going to keep kind of celebrating and just having a really good time with getting to be open this year especially with the new 50% capacity here coming up soon.”

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub didn’t close their doors during the pandemic but relied mostly on takeout. St. Patrick’s Day is their busiest day of the year, and owners are already seeing people coming out early to celebrate.

“Even yesterday, the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, we had a great day,” said Shawn O’Donnell Sr. who owns the restaurant and pub. “Almost as good as we would have had if it had not been for the pandemic, so we’re having some very good times, and we’re very excited about that.”

Hi Neighbor has green beer specials and is featuring Reubens for the holiday. O’Donnell’s will be serving up Irish staples including corned beef and cabbage, shepherds pie and Guinness beef stew. Both restaurants will also offer take-out options on their food and drink menus. O’Donnell’s usually has live entertainment for the holiday but can’t host performers because of current capacity restrictions. Instead, they’re bringing the Irish experience home for people to enjoy.

“The idea is you take and you grab your dinner, you grab your whiskey, you go home and you flip on the YouTube and there it is, you can watch that.” O’Donnell said.

They pre-recorded local Irish musicians and dancers in the area and created a 2.5 hour video for people to watch at home. O’Donnell’s will post the video on their website when Wednesday rolls around.

Both Hi Neighbor and O’Donnell’s are not taking reservations for the holiday, but some local restaurants are. O’Doherty’s Irish Grille was accepting reservations for St. Patrick’s Day but is already sold out for this Wednesday.

