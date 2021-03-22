Local restaurants prepare for Phase 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants have been operating at 25% indoor capacity in Phase 2. Tomorrow, Washington moves to Phase 3, which is a welcome change for local restaurant owners.

At Maxwell House, 50% capacity means Ethan Higa can seat around 50 people. Higa owns the restaurant which he took over about three months before the pandemic started. He had to shut down for some of the pandemic and just re-opened in February.

“That’s super exciting. As a big place, the 25% has been okay because we’ve been able to have enough customers to get through, but with 50% — that’s double,” Higa said. “That’s going to be really nice.”

It was a similar scenario for Jacob Miller, who owns Crave Nightclub. They tried to stay open on delivery alone but couldn’t make ends meet. Miller completely stopped operations for about a month before Washington moved to Phase 2. Now, Miller’s ready to welcome more guests back inside.

“We’re noticing that 50% isn’t the end of the world. It’s good,” Miller said. “We’d obviously like to be able to have as many people as we need to on special occasions and things like that, but really, it’s doable for us.”

All restaurants in Washington will be able to operate under this new capacity. In addition, 10 people can sit at a table together, and bars can stay open until midnight.

With the increased capacity, Miller and Higa can bring back more employees and start offering them more hours.

“Now, with 50% and getting our staff back, we might be able to take a little bit of time away from here,” Higa said. “Maybe work 60 hours a week. That would be really nice.”

During the restaurant’s closures, both owners were making the most of the unused time. Higa spent time remodeling and fixing up the 77-year old restaurant. Miller spent time studying his current business model and brainstorming new ways to grow his business when he was able to re-open. While many restaurants have had to close their doors because of all the pandemic’s pressures, Maxwell House and Crave say they’re here to stay.

“Everyone’s excited to come out. New people are starting to come here,” Higa said. “I think the sky’s the limit here.”

“In the end, I actually re-signed a new five year lease because I’m proud of our business. I think that we’re going to succeed, and we’ll push through this,” Miller said.

Phase 3 isn’t only affecting restaurant capacity. Gyms, theatres and other indoor spaces can all operate at more capacity in the new phase starting on Monday.

