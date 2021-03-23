Local restaurants open at 50% capacity, look forward to fully re-opening

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today marks a new day in Washington. Phase 3’s arrival means eased restrictions for those in the restaurant industry.

Local restaurants have spent the last year making ends meet on takeout, delivery and reduced capacity restrictions. Each business had to figure out what worked for them, but many see hope on the horizon as Phase 3 rolls around.

“I think it’s appropriate that it’s close to Easter because it’s rising. Spokane is rising from the COVID ashes,” said Tim O’Doherty, who owns O’Doherty’s Irish Grille. “I see the light at the end of the tunnel for us as a business.”

The restaurant didn’t have to shut down for an extended amount of time during the pandemic, but relied mostly on takeout orders, which O’Doherty says he never thought was possible. During the pandemic, he’s learned about the adaptability of his business.

“I believe that my business can exist in different forms than I thought it could,” O’Doherty said.

Other restaurants made it through the pandemic in other ways — Elliott’s Urban Kitchen closed down for most of the pandemic. They just re-opened two weeks ago. Tony Elliott, the restaurant’s owner, says they focus more on the in-person dining experience and just decided to stick it out until they could re-open their dining room. Now, they’re getting back into the swing of things as a restaurant.

“It’s exciting. It’s a little scary feeding a bunch of people again and getting back into the rhythm of things, making sure the groceries are stocked and the bar is stocked so it’s a little bit of a learning curve, but yeah, we’re extremely excited about it for sure.” Elliott said.

In Phase 3, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity, seat 10 people together at a table and stay open until midnight.

While both restaurants are happy to be open, their eagerly awaiting 100% capacity allowance. Both owners say they’re just starting to not lose money at 50% capacity, but they’re really not making profit yet.

“We want to be at 100%. We want to see society start to feel more comfortable traveling,” O’Doherty said. “We’re right next to a major hotel which is a big source of business for us.”

“We’re kind of pretty much in a holding pattern until 100% because there’s not many other ways for us to expand seating, so we’ll be right there till the end of this,” Elliott said.

Under the new state guidelines, all businesses can now operate at 50% indoor capacity.

