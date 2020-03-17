Local restaurant owners work to keep their doors open during COVID-19 outbreak

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Efforts to contain the coronavirus have impacted all of our lives now, especially with the governors expanded order of closures Monday morning.

Meanwhile, local restaurants are getting creative to hopefully drive at least some business.

Indaba Coffee Roasters and Dolly’s Cafe are usually packed with customers. Monday looked a lot different.

Nonetheless, they’ve decided to stay open for business but with restrictions.

You can enter both locations. However, you won’t be allowed to dine in.

Both restaurants are offering to-go orders but said they need help from the community in order to stay open.

“I thought I was just going to be without a job. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but if we all come together as a community it should be okay,” said Aleczondra Evans, Manager at Indaba Coffee Roasters.

“We don’t want to close. We want to stay open. We just need to get the word out,” said Travis Schueller, Manager at Dolly’s Cafe.

Both restaurants have had to cut down on employees working per shift by more than half. Many of those employees rely on hourly pay and tips.

