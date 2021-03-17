Local postal worker indicted for hiding more than 1,000 pieces of mail

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – A local postal worker faces up to five years in prison if convicted of federal charges on which he was indicted this week.

Court documents show a grand jury indicted Kevin Fargher on the charge of unlawfully secreting and detaining mail.

The indictment, handed up Tuesday, say Fargher “did unlawfully secret, detain and delay” 151 pieces of first-class mail, one periodical, and 1,363 pieces of standard rate mail.

The indictment says this happened between May 2019 and April 2020. No specific location was given as to where the mail was supposed to be delivered, where Fargher worked or what happened to the mail itself.

It also does not detail how the alleged crime was discovered. More information should be released in further court filings.

The crime carries a potential punishment of up to five years in prison.

