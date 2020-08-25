Local police departments warn of new phone scam

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Richland Police

Police departments across Eastern Washington are warning about a new scam.

Authorities ask that you be wary of text messages that say a package or parcel is owed to you.

Richland Police shared an example with a message that read “We came across a parcel from July owed to you. Please claim ownership and schedule for delivery here,” with a link. Clicking the link can allow scammers to take your personal information.

SCAM ALERT! 🚨 If you receive this text it is a scam. Do not give them your personal information. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Monday, August 24, 2020

Many people are reporting these scam messages come from phone numbers with a 714 area code.

If you receive a message like this, do not respond and report it to the Federal Trade Commission. More information on phone scams can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.