Local photographer takes pictures for a cause

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Photo Courtesy: Jamie Denise Photography

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local photographer Jamie Denise announced her participation in the new Front Steps Project, with a portion of proceeds going to local businesses and animal rescue, in a March 22 Facebook post.

The Front Steps Project is intended to uplift spirits and serve as a reminder of the time everyone was quarantined in their homes due to a global pandemic.

Denise announced two packages she’s offering for the project: 10 images for $100 with $50 going to a local business, or five images for $50 with $10 going to local animal rescue.

Those interested in participating can contact Denise through her Facebook page.

