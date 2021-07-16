Local organizations partnering to collect toiletries for families displaced by wildfire

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Project Beauty Share has partnered with Better Health Together and the Red Cross to collect toiletries for families displaced by the wildfire that tore through Nespelem Monday.

Thousands of families were forced out of their homes, or lost their homes entirely.

If you are able to donate, the following items are needed:

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Feminine hygiene products

Body wash and lotion

Lip balm

Deodorant

Hairbrushes and combs

Items can be dropped off at Project Beauty Share’s warehouse, located at 2718 E. Sprague Ave, or can be donated through their Amazon wishlist.

Project Beauty Share provides personal hygiene, cosmetics and beauty products to non-profit organizations who serve women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homeless and poverty. Learn more here.

