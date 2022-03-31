Local organizations look to support suicide loss survivors with upcoming event

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two local organizations are teaming up to bring support to suicide loss survivors in the Spokane community.

Journey Thru Grief and Hope Haven Counseling are hosting an event on Saturday, April 9 to help those healing from loss.

There will be speakers, resources, a healing craft activity and an opportunity to meet Isaac the Comfort Dog.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Opportunity Presbyterian Church at 202 North Pines Road. It is a free opportunity, but guests are asked to register online beforehand.

