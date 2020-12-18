Local organizations awarded massive donation from MacKenzie Scott

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year has been a tough one for a lot of reasons, and local non-profits have been strained by both a greater demand and less support.

Two Spokane organizations are getting an early gift this year in the form of a massive donation. MacKenzie Scott announced she’s donating $4.2 dollars to nearly 400 organizations around the country. The Inland Northwest chapters of Goodwill and YMCA found out last week they’re among the chosen organizations.

Both the YMCA and Goodwill will receive $10 million each in a donation from MacKenzie Scott — she adds in her announcement that the pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Both organizations have known for a few weeks that a donation was coming in, but didn’t know the exact details and were sworn not to reveal anything.

When leaders from both saw the amount, it was a surreal feeling.

“Humbled, grateful and overwhelmed,” said Goodwill senior marketing director, Heather Alexander.

“‘This can’t be happening, this has to be a prank, it must not be real,'” recounted incoming YMCA president, Alan Lesher.

For the YMCA this marks their biggest donation in their history, but they will determine how to use it — they want to make this moment about the staff that have been with them for a long time.

“We try to teach that as part of our Y culture. Let’s take a little time, celebrate those successes and they’re really the reason that we feel that we received this award,” said Lesher.

Over at Goodwill, they are also in the process of determining where they can make the most impact to those they serve in the region.

“There’s a very high need throughout our country and throughout our region today. Unemployment national is up around 10 million people, and there are so many things to accomplish,” said Alexander.

While this gift won’t fix all the issues the organizations are facing — despite this, the YMCA is expected to lose $3.5 million this year — it is still greatly appreciated.

“It just means we’re going to be able to make it through all of this and we’re going to come out stronger,” said Lesher.

Another regional organization that will be receiving a donation from Scott is Walla Walla Community College. They will be getting $15 million.

