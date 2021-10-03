Local organization to hold Spokane Salish classes Mondays

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you interested in learning a new language? Why not take up Salish, the language of the several tribes in the Northwest. A local organization is offering classes on it.

Marina TurningRobe, program director of Holistic Native and member of the Spokane Tribe, said the classes are a new project funded by The Giving Practice, in partnership with Philanthropy Northwest. They will be teaching the Spokane dialect of Salish.

“Holistic Native is grateful to be a ‘small helper’ to the Spokane Tribe, in efforts of raising up the indigenous language of our ancestors,” TurningRobe said.

According to their website, the organization seeks inspire a holistic Native lifestyle anchored in awareness and healing for the betterment of self, family, community and future generations.

She said the classes were inspired by the spirits, songs and prayers of their ancestors, adding that blood memory keeps calling them.

With the classes, TurningRobe said they hope to create fellowship for the indigenous language spoken in the ancestral lands of the Spokan (Sp’q’n’i?) people. She said their efforts are to raise-up the language of their ancestors, bring back their communication with the land and live a heart-to-heart fellowship with one another.

“The city of Spokane is in the center of the ancestral lands of the Spokane Tribe,” she said. “As such, the indigenous language of the Sp’q’n’i? should be raised-up; taught, learned and spoken.”

The organization will be holding classes Monday nights from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. They will be held at 55 E. Lincoln Rd., suit 102, and all are welcome.

The classes are not yet available virtually. Temperatures will be checked, masks will be required, social distancing and other COVID protocols will be followed.

You can learn more about the organization here. For more information on the classes, contact TurningRobe at marina@sisterskyinc.com

