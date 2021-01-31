Local optometrists see increase in eye strain complaints as people continue to work from home

SPOKANE, Wash. — More people are experiencing some type of eye strain after working from home nearly a year into the pandemic.

A local optometry clinic has a lot more patients coming in, complaining about headaches and eye pain because they’re staring at a screen all day.

Erik Mertens spends about eight hours a day sitting at his kitchen table, working from home for Gonzaga University.

While he gets to be safe, it’s not what it looks like.

“That comes with some new challenges,” said Mertens. “I spend a lot more time on screens, not just my laptop but on my phone and then finally when it’s time to relax, on the TV.”

He had some eye problems before the pandemic. The only way to help them was by putting pressure over his eyes, or a warm wash cloth.

“It’s being exacerbated a lot this past year, ” Mertens said.

Even when he worked on campus at Gonzaga, he spent a lot of time in front of screen. However, working from home, he doesn’t get the same outlets that he does on campus. He doesn’t get the chance to walk away from the screen to do something else for a period of time.

“I work on a computer when I’m in the office, too. But, I can get up, I can talk to my coworker, I can talk to students,” he listed. “I can go for a walk on campus, I can get away from the screens, but working from home, you’re basically glued to your screen all day.”

When Mertens went to the eye doctor for a normal checkup Friday at the Spokane Eye Clinic, he found out he wasn’t the only one experiencing some eye strain symptoms.

“I would say we’ve seen more people complain about some eye strain and eye fatigue,” said Dr. Nathan Noakes, an optometrist with Spokane Eye Clinic.

One thing that surprised Dr. Noakes was that children were coming in complaining about headaches, too.

That’s a symptom of eye strain. Other symptoms include blurred vision, dry eyes or eyes that also over-water.

“There’s something called computer vision syndrome or just using the computers. It’s just a different way of seeing,” Noakes said. “We’re designed to see far away and we’re nice and relaxed when we’re looking we’re far away, but anytime we’re looking up close, we have to focus and that focusing causes some strain.”

There are a few ways to help remedy that.

Blue light blocking glasses may be one that many have heard of. Screens emit blue lights, so the glasses have a yellow tint. When worn, it could help block those blue lights out of the eyes.

However, the American Academy of Ophthalmology says those glasses may not be necessary. The blue lights don’t hurt a person’s eyes.

“You get more blue light going out in the sunlight than you’re going to get staring at a computer screen all day. What we’re really worried about is lack of sleep, kind of disturbing your sleep patterns,” Noakes said.

While the blue lights from screens aren’t damaging eyes, it’s possible it could help with eye strain symptoms. Noakes says some of his patients feel a difference.

Other ways to help remedy eye strain:

Use the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 seconds, find something 20 feet away and stare at it for 20 seconds

Take frequent breaks

Blink more

Avoid glares on screens

Try computer glasses or glasses for digital screens.

It also doesn’t hurt to see a doctor

“It’s always better to prevent an eye disease than kind of have to treat it later. So, prevention and making sure your eyes are healthy and then making sure they’re comfortable if you’re staring at a computer all day,” Noakes added.

