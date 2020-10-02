Local nonprofits show resilience amid pandemic pressures

SPOKANE, Wash.– At Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary, visitors can’t go far without hearing an inspiring story of survival. All the animals at the Greenbluff sanctuary were rescued, many from dire situations, according to the nonprofit’s director and founder Cheri Scandalis.

“They come from hoarding cases. They come from animal cruelty cases,” Scandalis said.

Higher Ground takes them in and helps them heal. In some cases, it takes extensive training. Some animals have such severe mental or physical issues, they’ll spend their lives at the sanctuary. Others are only temporary residents and will eventually go home with loving families.

But these days, covering the cost of the animal’s care is a lot harder. The nonprofit has had to cancel in-person fundraisers and other events due to COVID-19.

“We’ve just really had to scramble and be creative and figure out how to carry on without our special events and fundraisers, adoption events, outreach education,” Scandalis said.

Those are issues nonprofits are facing across the region.

Providence Health Care Foundation Chief Philanthropy Officer Colleen Fox said the annual Pumpkin Ball, which benefits Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, took on a new format this year. The annual event usually includes hosting 600 people for a night of dinner, auctioning and activities. This year, it’s more of an online campaign. The popular pumpkin carving contest will also be virtual. Each dollar donation gets you one vote for the best carving.

Pumpkin Ball organizers took the changes in stride though. Fox emphasized how inspiring it’s been to see donors continue their support this year.

“I just think if all of us in this community give what we are able to, we can make a difference and help our community get through this,” Fox said.

Washington Nonprofits Executive Director Laura Pierce explained how key many of these nonprofits will be in reviving our communities.

“We know that we will need support for families. We’re going to need mental health services. We’re going to need job training and we’ll find our way through it, but these nonprofits are an important part of that solution,” Pierce said.

Community partnerships, donations, and volunteers are key to keeping nonprofits going, including Higher Ground. They may face hard times now, but just like the animals they help, they’re determined to survive.

“2020 has just been so incredibly absurd and I just really hope that we see good changes,” Scandalis said.

Learn more about adopting an animal from Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary or donating HERE.

