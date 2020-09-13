Local movement Only7Seconds asking for hand-written letters to send to firefighters

Emily Oliver

PC: Only7Seconds

CHELAN, Wash. — A local movement is hoping to give back to firefighters during a time where so many of them fighting to keep us safe.

Only7Seconds is best described as a positive mindset movement. The idea is to take just several seconds of your time to reach out and make sure someone knows they’re appreciated.

“The Firefighters and Hotshots that are working around the clock to save our homes, land, and businesses, are hero’s – but, they are also human,” the movement’s organizers said in an Instagram post.

So, Only7Seconds is asking for 100 letters to send to firefighters. You can also donate money to send a care package to those firefighters.

The sentiment comes as wildfires burn throughout Washington and down the West Coast.

All letters can be sent to Only7Seconds, PO Box 1180 in Chelan, WA 98816.

“Let’s bridge the gap and let these amazing firefighters know that their work is valuable, they are needed, and we see them in the midst of their weary, tired, and stretched-thin moments,” the post reads.

