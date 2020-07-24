Local man hires escort, gets robbed at gunpoint

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Two men and a woman are facing robbery charges for reportedly holding a man at gunpoint and demanding money near Geiger and I-90.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim said he contacted an escort he found online and made plans to meet her in a parking lot on July 19.

He told deputies the woman got in his car and they drove to a different location and pulled over. As they made plans, two male suspects reportedly approached the victim’s car and the woman exited.

Deputies said one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim while demanding money, which was in addition to the cash the woman had walked away with.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim saw an opportunity and was able to drive away from the scene.

An investigation was launched and the Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain a search warrant for a home on W. Sunset Highway near S. Spotted Road.

Members of the SWAT Team and Safe Streets Task Force served the warrant Friday at 6 a.m. and took all three suspects into custody. A .45 ACP handgun that had been reported stole on July 15 was found.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Mark A. Santel, 19-year-old Angelina J. Uno-Peake and 18-year-old Michael A. Uno-Peake, were all booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The men were charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, while the female suspect was charged with first-degree robbery.

