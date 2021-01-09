Local leaders secure nearly $3 million grant as search for permanent young adult shelter continues

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local leaders are in the process of trying to combat homelessness experienced by young adults in the Spokane area.

The City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Spokane County have managed to secure the extension of a nearly $3 million grant which will go establishing a local young adult shelter.

The state Department of Commerce awarded the $2.7 million grant, which Volunteers of America will eventually use to give young adults experiencing homelessness a place to sleep, and put them in a position to get back on their feet.

According to a proposed City Council resolution, the shelter on S. Cannon St was originally supposed to serve as a shelter for young adults, but was instead turned into an all-ages shelter to accommodate more people during the pandemic.

“Directing young people to adult shelters is not an adequate solution,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

City Council members pleaded with Mayor Nadine Woodward in December over her disapproval of placing a shelter within city limits. The DOC extended the grant deadline as local leaders toggled with the location for such a shelter.

The acceptance of grant funds still needs to be approved by Spokane City Council members. They plan to meet Monday, and will discuss approving Volunteers of America as the shelter operators later this month.

From there, the VOA hopes to establish at least 15 beds in separate areas as soon as April, with beds for women being set up at the new VOA campus. They will continue to search for a permanent shelter location in the meantime, which can house roughly four dozen people between 18-24 years old.

“This shelter plan is the result of partners throughout the County coming together, respecting each other’s priorities, and being willing to have open and honest dialogue about a difficult regional topic,” Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said. “I am optimistic that when we find a permanent location, it will be one that we all agree on and does not place an undue burden on any area.”

