Local leaders respond to first presidential debate

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Local leaders have taken to social media following the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee was vocal on Twitter Tuesday night, encouraging discussion about climate change.

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them about climate change

Ask them — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) September 30, 2020

Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal tweeted Tuesday night in a plea for students across the state.

“This is not normal! We can disagree without disrespect. We can debate without rage. We can listen without disrespect. We can listen without interruption. Learn from this and dedicate yourself to civility, integrity, honesty, and respect. I believe in you, America needs you!”

Washington State students, this is not normal! We can disagree without disrespect. We can debate without rage. We can listen without interruption. Learn from this and dedicate yourself to civility, integrity, honesty, and respect. I believe in you, America needs you! — Chris Reykdal (@chrisreykdal) September 30, 2020

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also posted on her Twitter account, responding to the President’s remarks about racial relations.

“The president of the United States refused to condemn white supremacists. Let the horror of that sink in.”

The president of the United States refused to condemn white supremacists. Let the horror of that sink in. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) September 30, 2020

In Portland, Multnomah County Sherriff Mike Reese tweeted to push back against the president’s claim that the “Portland Sheriff” supports him.

“As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him.”

In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the “Portland Sheriff” supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him. — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 30, 2020

4 News Now has been filtering through social media accounts for responses from local Republican leaders, but had not seen any comments as of Wednesday morning. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers did not make a direct comment about the debate, but tweeted Wednesday morning, “It’s time to restore, rebuild, and renew. That’s our #CommitmentToAmerica.”

This story will be updated as local leaders make public comment.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.