Local leaders, business owners push for Gov. Inslee to open restaurants at 50% capacity

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a push to reopen restaurants at 50% capacity in Washington, and now more local leaders and business owners are jumping on board.

While some restaurants can reopen in phase 1 at 25% if they have proper air flow, many Spokane restaurants don’t fall into that category. So, local leaders such as mayors, representatives and senators are also speaking out, wanting Governor Inslee to reopen restaurants at 50%.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick are just some of the leaders on the list.

Restaurant owners are also speaking out, in the form of video commercials to stress the message: Operating on take-out orders and 25% capacity is not enough.

“Twenty-five percent capacity will guarantee one-hundred percent failure,” said Mark Starr of David’s Pizza.

Chris Siemens, the vice president of Mustard Seed, says he can’t open windows or doors to bring in fresh air. Instead, Mustard Seed is stuck with take out and delivery options only, and Siemens says it’s hurting his bottom line. Business is down 60% compared to this time last year.

“We don’t want handouts, we don’t want more loans,” said Siemens. “What we’re looking for is an opportunity to reconnect with our community and to give our people the opportunity to work, because they all want to come back to work.”

The Spokane chapter chairman for the Washington Hospitality Association says Spokane has it a little more difficult, especially since the city borders Idaho- where restaurants are currently open.

He says the more people from Spokane are heading that way to enjoy everything that’s open, rather than supporting local struggling businesses in the Lilac City.

