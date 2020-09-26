Local leaders, elected officials respond to Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to SCOTUS

Local leaders are responding to President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which was announced Saturday.

U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Idaho Governor Brad Little tweeted in approval after the decision:

A great choice! I applaud @POTUS for this decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She's qualified and deeply respected for her great legal mind. I trust she will uphold the rule of law and defend the Constitution. https://t.co/OomQeMbMu9 — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) September 26, 2020

Washington Governor Jay Inslee was less excited, referring to Barrett’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court will hear a case on the Affordable Care Act one week after election day.



718,000 Washingtonians stand to lose their health care coverage.



We cannot let that happen. https://t.co/WZv2kBi67D — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 26, 2020

U.S. Senator Patty Murray from Washington issued the following statement:

“President Trump has told us repeatedly what he wants in a justice: a jurist who above anything else is committed to gutting health care through the courts and ending safe, legal abortion in the United States of America. “Make no mistake, a vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee who meets President Trump’s tests is a vote to take away people’s health care and vital rights. I oppose this nomination in the strongest terms, just like I’ve opposed other nominees this President has selected with the goals of pushing the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, dismantle affordable health care, and eliminate pre-existing conditions protections, and rolling back hard-fought rights that have made our country more just and equal. “It is already clear the American people see straight through President Trump and Senate Republicans’ brazenly hypocritical rush to fill this seat as people are already casting their ballots in an election that is just 38 days away—even as they refuse to work on serious relief for families and communities struggling in a pandemic that has cost more than 200,000 American lives and shuttered our economy. “I’m going to do all I can to fulfill Justice Ginsburg’s last wish, and I call on people in Washington state and across the country: raise your voice against this nomination so powerfully that President Trump and his party will have no choice but to listen.”

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo from Idaho was more approving of the nomination, noting that Barrett currently serves as a federal appeals judge and says she is highly qualified:

“Congratulations to Judge Barrett for this high honor. I take seriously my constitutional responsibility to thoroughly review this nomination, and have long maintained that judges at every level of our judicial system must interpret the law as it is written, not legislate new positions from the bench. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett to learn and understand more deeply about her judicial philosophy. I will conduct all due diligence to ensure my consideration of and votes regarding her nomination remain consistent with the principles and values of Idahoans.”

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal also disapproved of the nomination, saying:

“Any individual nominated to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court must believe in equal justice under law and opportunity for all. That means being fully committed to protecting civil rights and voting rights, women’s rights and workers’ rights, reproductive rights and disability rights, LGBTQ+ rights and Indigenous rights. It also means standing on the side of people over profits and communities over corporations when it comes to health care, protections for those with pre-existing conditions, immigration, the environment, consumer protections, ending gun violence and getting money out of politics. “Not only does Amy Coney Barrett fail to meet that standard, but she has spent years consistently and dangerously arguing against it from the federal bench. It is no wonder that conservative, right-wing groups had her on their recommendation list as they continue their coordinated attacks on health care, abortion rights, voting rights and the right of workers to organize. I strongly oppose this lifetime appointment to the highest court in our land, and I urge President Trump to withdraw his nomination as quickly as he made it. “With less than 40 days until the election, and as voters across America are already casting their ballots, we need to let their voices be heard. They know that everything is on the line. We must allow them to choose the next president and then allow that president to choose the next nominee for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. This is the same standard that Republicans implemented at the end of President Obama’s term when Merrick Garland was nominated with more than seven months remaining before the election. This is how we must proceed with the future of the court, this country and our democracy hanging in the balance.”

