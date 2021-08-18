Local law enforcement search for wanted man and woman

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash.– The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for two wanted felons they say crossed state lines to hide from law enforcement.

Marshals say Theodore Harper 36 and Taylir Jacobs 32, both have felony warrants out of Kootenai County for burglary and grand theft.

On Tuesday afternoon, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Greater Idaho Marshals Task Force said they started their search for Harper and Jacobs. The search led them into Washington where they tried to stop the duo in a stolen pickup truck near Liberty Lake, according to investigators.

Marshals say Harper and Jacobs drove away toward the Newman Lake area to hide. That’s when Idaho deputies called for help from other law enforcement partners to track Harper and Jacobs down.

Investigators say just as they were closing in on the two, they ran off. Now, marshals say they are still searching for the two on the run.

