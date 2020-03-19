Local hospitals feeling the demand of COVID-19

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — With coronavirus numbers growing across the state, so are the number of resources needed to help people.

We’ve seen different countries making really difficult decisions when it comes to caring for patients. While we’re not at that point, local hospitals are running low on important supplies.

The main issue statewide is not having enough personal protective equipment for hospital workers. These include masks, gloves, gowns, and eye protection.

“We need to keep them healthy because we know that it’s likely that the cases are going to continue to increase,” said Beth Zborowski, Spokesperson with the Washington State Hospital Association.

The Washington State Hospital Association said many hospitals in across the state are down to just days worth of these supplies.

As far as hospital beds go, there aren’t any shortages currently. There are 1,100 beds in Spokane County. 300 of those beds are for critical care.

In the meantime, hospitals across the state have started canceling non-urgent procedures.

“Both to make sure that somebody with complications doesn’t take up an acute care bed that is needed for a potential surge, but also to just free up space generally,” said Zborowski.

Ventilators have also been in short supply nationwide. Zborowski said locally it’s not a concern at this point, but that could change.

The Washington State Hospital Association is working on getting extra ventilators just in case.

