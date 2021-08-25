Local high school houses new Spokane County Sheriff’s office

by Matthew Kincanon

CHATTAROY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies now have a new office at Riverside High School.

The high school has a long history of cooperating and participating in the school resource deputy program. Now, any sheriff deputy in the area can stop by and have a place to write, meet with a supervisor, or just have a place to eat lunch.

The sheriff’s office said it’s for deputies patrolling the Riverside, Elk and Deer Park area.

“There was a big emphasis on school safety and even before the Freeman tragedy. I think it’s important to keep our eye on the ball on safety first for our students and safety first for our community,” said Riverside School District superintendent Ken Russell.

Russell says the new office will help students and the community feel a little safer.

Once the deputy’s security badge is authorized by the district’s security system, the sheriff’s office said they can access any school in the district during an emergency, saving valuable response time.

