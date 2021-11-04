Local health experts say getting more kids vaccinated could mean missing less class

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– For the past 19 months, students have missed a lot of school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though they’re back to in-person learning this year, some students are still missing class because of quarantine policies. Health experts say that could be a thing of the past now that a vaccine is approved for all school-aged children.

That’s because if a student is fully vaccinated and comes in contact with a COVID-positive student they don’t have to quarantine if they don’t have any symptoms. However, they should get tested a few days after the exposure just in case.

Roughly 47,000 children in Spokane can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

When it comes to getting children in that age group to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine, the Spokane Regional Health District will work with schools across the city to put on COVID-19 and flu clinics in the next few weeks.

Here’s the good news for anyone looking to get their children vaccinated: the Spokane Regional Health District will partner with several school districts to offer low-dose COVID vaccines for kids.

The doses will be administered at various school clinics throughout Spokane County starting next week. SRHD asks that families have patience as they wait for appointments to become available.

Health experts say parents should still get their kids vaccinated, even if they’ve caught and recovered from COVID-19.

“Anybody who’s had COVID should still get the vaccine. Just because we know the efficacy of being vaccinated, but the efficacy of having COVID and how many antibodies you have after that is still, it’s relative as well,” Kayla Myers at the Spokane Regional Health District said.

SRHD is putting on a clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Nov. 10 at Ferris High School. There will be another one the following week in Spokane Valley at Trent Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To find a vaccine appointment, visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

