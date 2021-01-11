Local gyms adjust safety guidelines for Phase 1 of Healthy Washington

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now Local gyms adjust safety guidelines for Phase 1 of Healthy Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gyms are finally able to reopen today under Washington’s latest reopening plan.

Under Phase 1 of the Healthy Washington reopening plan, the guidelines are still pretty strict.

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen with appointment-based 45-minute sessions and people need to be spaced out one person per 500 sq ft.

The YMCA of the Inland Northwest only had its pools and virtual workouts going since the most recent shutdown in November.

But now with Phase 1 of this plan, the Y can open up its wellness floors.

That means people can use workout machines and lift weights again.

It's no secret that gyms have been waiting expectantly for this day. YMCA of INW was left with just pools and virtual workouts open after shutting down in Nov. In Phase 1 of Healthy WA, the wellness floors are open. Members can use machines and lift weights again. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/ZE4tl3kBxn — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) January 11, 2021

But there’s one change — all members must wear a mask even when they’re working out.

Even with the shutdown impacting them, the Y says there’s been a recent spike in membership and people are now renewing or joining for the first time.

It’s also discussing a safe way to bring back group workout sessions in the coming weeks.

More information on new guidelines at the YMCA can be found on the website.

Gyms like Anytime Fitness – 5 Mile were greatly impacted from the first shutdown in March.

The gym lost some of its trainers and shutting down in November didn’t make things better.

It’s glad to be reopening today and was already prepared to welcome members back.

“Even before this most recent shutdown our gym had organized into fitness zones. So we have a certain number of people able to be in each area of the gym already. Just to ensure that we have the necessary distancing,” said the gym’s owner Tracie Zanol.

Under the old guidelines, Anytime Fitness – 5 Mile had people spaced out about 300 sq ft. That now needs to change to 500.

If our region is able to advance to Phase 2 of Healthy Washington, gyms and fitness centers can open up at 25% capacity.

Here's a look at what's permitted under Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the new reopening plan. Again, our Eastern Washington region is in Phase 1 as of today. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/LAHadAVCYX — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) January 11, 2021

RELATED: Gyms and fitness studios get ready to reopen Monday

RELATED: Healthy Washington: Gov. Inslee announces new reopening plan, resumption of some activities

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.