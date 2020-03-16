Local Girl Scouts suspending cookie booth sales through mid-April
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho announced they will be suspending the booth sales portion of the 2020 cookie program into mid-April due to COVID-19.
The suspension will be in place from March 27 through April 19.
Cookies can be purchased online through the Digital Cookie platform. Contact your beloved Girl Scout and ask her for details, or click here to learn more.
RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed
RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare
READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.