Local Girl Scouts suspending cookie booth sales through mid-April

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho announced they will be suspending the booth sales portion of the 2020 cookie program into mid-April due to COVID-19.

The suspension will be in place from March 27 through April 19.

Due to the rapidly changing coronavirus situation, Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho will be suspending the booth sales portion of the 2020 cookie program from March 27 – April 19. pic.twitter.com/1ugD3rHzi2 — GirlScoutsEWNI (@GirlScoutsEWNI) March 16, 2020

Cookies can be purchased online through the Digital Cookie platform. Contact your beloved Girl Scout and ask her for details, or click here to learn more.

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.