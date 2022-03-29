Local Girl Scout cookie sales surpass last year’s total after first weekend

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Girl Scout cookie season has begun! It’s off to a great start for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

After beginning sales on Friday, March 25, our local Council has already sold nearly $867,000 worth of cookies!

This surpasses the funds our local Girl Scouts raised in the entire 2021 cookie season: a total of $843,000.

CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Brian Newberry, attributes this to more girls participating this year than last.

Thin Mints have also been the most popular flavor! Beating Samoas by just 140 boxes sold.

If you still need to buy a box or want a refill of your favorite cookie flavor, you have until Easter Sunday on April 17.

We’re live with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho this morning! Find out where cookie sales are after the first weekend of sales and where you can still buy a box! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/vCtSXbFRyq — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 29, 2022

Each box costs about $5 to $6 each and money spent on cookies stays in the Council to benefit girls as young entrepreneurs.

It also funds their STEM programs and annual summer camp trip.

Visit the Girl Scouts website for more information and to see where you can buy a box.

RELATED: Girl Scout cookie booth sales start Friday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.