Local food pantry sees drop in foot traffic during pandemic, in search of families to feed

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 50 million people in the US struggle to put food on the table. One Spokane organization wants to help, and it can’t do that without families to feed.

A Better Living Center normally feeds about 1,200 people a month. Since the pandemic, the number has dropped dramatically.

Because of that, a lot of food is sitting on the shelves.

Tomato sauce, pears, chicken, oranges… all waiting to go to a family’s home.

“Right now with COVID and everything, the numbers of people coming in is way down,” said Gayle Haeger, executive director at Better Living Center.

Haeger says about 400 families used to come in every month. Now, that’s cut in half.

She hopes more families will come in and get a shopping cart full of food; all 150 pounds of it.

All you have to do is show up and fill out a form. Volunteers, which the organization is in need of, will bring the food out to you.

“If you need food, you’re hurting, and it’s just so important to have a place that people can come and fill up their trunk with good food and take it to their families,” said Haeger.

You can find the Better Living Center on 25 E North Foothills Drive in Spokane. The pantry is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1-4 p.m., as well as every Thursday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. LEARN MORE HERE.

