Local food banks preparing to ease burden of price increases this Thanksgiving

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Food banks are hard at work getting ready to help families this Thanksgiving.

The need is greater than ever as more people struggle to find what they need at prices they can afford.

Supply chain shortages and inflation are affecting everyone even more, but local organizations are trying to help ease the burden.

Volunteers at Second Harvest are using their final few hours to get more than 13,000 boxes of Thanksgiving food ready for families.

“There’s everything you need for a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner,” said Eric Williams, Community Partnership Director.

Thanksgiving prices are up 14 percent this year.

“The cost, especially of certain groceries, have gone up,” Williams said. “If they’re having to choose between paying their rent or fixing their car or getting a good meal, this way they can get a good meal and not have to worry about paying for that.”

The Salvation Army is also prepping their kitchen to fill a need.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are alone. They have no family nearby and they just want to be sitting down with somebody else,” said Major Ken Perine. “The Salvation Army’s one of those places where you can come and be part of our family and eat mashed potatoes with us and turkey and have a great time of fellowship and fun.”

The Salvation Army is hosting a dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so families can enjoy the holiday without extra worries.

The Union Gospel Mission Men’s Shelter will also host a dinner for the public on Wed., Nov. 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner on Thanksgiving Eve.

The Spokane Eastside Reunion Association is also partnering with Fresh Soul to give out 100 free, fresh meals for Thanksgiving. You can stop by the restaurant from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day to pick up a free hot meal. They’ll give them out until supplies run out, and it’s on a first come first serve basis.

Whether you are in need of food or fellowship, the spirit of giving is not in short supply this season.

