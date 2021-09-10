Local film festival to host Intertribal Poetry Slam competition

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local film festival will host a poetry slam for people of color next month.

One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival is inviting Spokane poets to compete in an “Intertribal Poetry Slam.” There will be cash prizes.

The event will feature Spokane native poet, actress and activist Marina Lotus.

Members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community are invited to compete.

The festival is set for Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. However, the location has not been determined yet.

You can learn more about about the film festival here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.