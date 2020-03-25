Local fabric shops help sew masks for first responders

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane community is stepping up by making sure first responders have the protective masks they desperately need.

For many, sewing is just a hobby. These past few weeks, it’s served a much bigger purpose.

“We are working on making the face masks for the fire department, hospitals, all of that,” said Grace Getty, Employee at The Quilting Bee.

The Quilting Bee is just one of many stores across Spokane stepping up to create these masks.

“We’re just kind of pumping them out as fast as we can,” said Getty.

They’ve donated more than 200 masks in just a matter of days.

“I see our baskets are getting pretty full, so I’m hoping for another 200 today,” Getty said.

The best part is that anyone can help, and they have been.

Getty told 4 News Now that people have been dropping off supplies and even bringing in their own masks.

“It warms my heart to see the community just joining together to keep everyone protected and safe,” she said.

It doesn’t stop there. There are also stores in town giving away free mask kits.

“They can come and pick them up, take them home, sew them up, and bring them back,” said Tami Yochum, Manager at Sew E-Z Too.

If you’re interested in sewing a mask or dropping off supplies, information and instructions can be found on The Quilting Bee’s website.

